NEW VIDEO: Flames shoot from train in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ohio -- Dramatic new video shows just how intense the flames were on a train at Norfolk Southern train yard in Bellevue on Saturday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said that the fire started in a tanker, which was leaking ethanol. The blaze then spread to two other cars.

Eight other fire departments responded to help Bellevue firefighters. It took more than four hours to put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

Investigators say it appears a mechanical issue may be to blame for the fire, but an official cause has not yet been released.