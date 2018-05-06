Clouds will give way to sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - After a beautiful afternoon a line of rain and thunderstorms moved in bringing at times frequent lightning, downpours, gusty winds and small hail.

Tonight hit and miss showers are possible through early morning, otherwise temperatures cool to the mid and upper 40’s. Still pleasant Monday, however, temperatures dip below average for a day. Expect highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Enjoy a nice sunny dry stretch through midweek. More unsettled weather arrives late week starting Thursday.

Right now Mother’s Day forecast is warm with the chance of showers and thunderstorms the second half of the day.