As ‘Infinity War’ breaks records, Cleveland’s Russo brothers talk about their amazing success

CLEVELAND - After breaking opening weekend records, "Avengers: Infinity War" continued to dominate in its second weekend in theaters.

The creative architects of "Infinity War" are two brothers from Cleveland.

Joe and Anthony Russo grew up on the city's east side. They went to Benedictine High School and Case Western Reserve University before heading to Hollywood.

Now they have directed one of the highest-grossing movies in history and they have another Avengers film on the way in May of 2019.

The Russos were in town on Sunday, and Fox 8's Todd Meany got the chance to talk with them about their incredible success.