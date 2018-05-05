Where nature and industry meet: Explore the Lake Link Trail this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Imagine stepping outside for a breath of fresh air and taking in the gorgeous Cleveland skyline. Then, when you turn around, a whole new world: a plethora of birds, flowers and fish basking in their environment.

That's what you get on the Cleveland Foundation's Centennial Trail, as part of the Cleveland Metropark's Lake Link Trail.

The Centennial Trail, set along the Cuyahoga River, off of Abbey Road, features bike paths, public fishing access, a river observation deck and fish habitat breeding areas.

The CFCT follows along an abandoned railroad spur in the city's river valley Flats neighborhood, connects with the Towpath trail at the southern end of the Scranton Peninsula, then continues through the west bank of the Flats, until landing in Wendy Park on Lake Erie.

It's only part of a series of phases, connecting bikers, walkers and the like, to a larger trail system emerging in Cleveland.

One minute you're soaking in the industrial sights and sounds of the city, and the next, you're hearing a mother goose call for her gosling.

If you're into the fusion of nature and industry, this is for you.

