President Trump touts tax cuts during Cleveland roundtable

CLEVELAND – The President was back in the pivotal election state he took by 8% in 2016.

“Remember you have to win the great State of Ohio and didn’t we win the great State of Ohio!”

That’s one of the first things President Trump told a crowd of cheering and clapping supporters inside Public Auditorium in downtown Cleveland Saturday.

President Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with small business owners and their employees touting his tax cuts and jobs plan.

“Since the election the stock market is up almost 35%, think of that almost 35%, and honestly companies are doing even better than that,” Trump said.

He told the audience of around 500 people that Ohio is no exception to the flourishing economy.

“In Ohio you know what’s going on. The auto companies are starting to come back, they are starting to expand,” Trump said.

Just a few minutes into his speech Trump pushed his continued efforts on immigration.

“We have to get rid of catch and release we need strong, strong tools. We don’t want the lottery system we want a merit system. Can you imagine a lottery system? Can you imagine that? We take people based on a lottery? A lottery!” Trump said to a crowd laughing and cheering.

Sitting alongside the president were Congressman Jim Renacci, Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta plus a group of small business owners and their employees.

“The tax cuts have helped so many people in such a big way and Sharlene do you think I could start by maybe asking you to share a few words?” Trump said to the guest sitting next to him.

Sharlene Thornton shared her and her husband’s story, “Because of the tax cuts and the job plan they are taking out a lot less taxes than what they had been prior. We have actually seen in several checks $200-$300 less taxes,” Thornton said.

Sherry Sheely, owner of Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance Co, told Mr. Trump, “We awarded all of our full-time employees $1,000 bonuses.” Sheely also said they gave their part-time employees a $500 bonus.

Tony Triscari, founder of Ohio Industrial Sales, said the tax cuts have helped his small business make more money and they may be able to hire more employees.

“When I received the news about the tax cuts, I contacted our accountant to find out how it impacted our company and I was thrilled to find out we would receive over a 20% tax reduction in our final bottom line,” Triscari said.

US Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta said the numbers show how the economy has improved over the last year.

“The Trump economy has created since his election, 3.2 million new jobs,” Acosta said.

Trump told the crowd that the positive economic impact is just beginning.

“It’s only going to get better we have tremendous things planned and we’re going to start being smart about our relationships with other countries and others and you’re going to see tremendous progress over the next hopefully seven years,” Trump said.