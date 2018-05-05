Multiple train cars on fire at train yard in Bellevue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

video courtesy: Bekah Boice

BELLEVUE, Ohio - Firefighters are on the scene of a train fire Norfolk-Southern train yard in Bellevue Saturday afternoon.

The Erie County sheriff's office tells Fox 8 that a number of cars carrying ethanol are burning. Seven fire departments are on the scene, as well as ODOT and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

State Route 4 is closed from Route 113 to Route 97 due to the fire.

This is a developing story, Fox 8 will update it as details from first responders become available.