Cloudy evening ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clouds have moved in this afternoon thanks to a system that is moving up the Appalachians. A few showers could sneak into our extreme southern/southeastern communities through this evening. Otherwise, most of us will stay dry for the remainder of the day. Tonight clouds stick around and temperatures drop into the low and mid 50’s.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a few showers and isolated storms late afternoon with a cold front. Highs will top around 70. Temperatures cool off but are still pleasant as we head into the work week. Expect a nice sunny dry stretch through midweek.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: