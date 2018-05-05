Cedar Point’s Steel Vengeance reopens after opening day mishap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Cedar Point's brand-new roller coaster, Steel Vengeance, has reopened after a fender bender on the park's opening day.

Ride Update: Steel Vengeance is scheduled to open tomorrow morning. Thanks for your patience! — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 6, 2018

The ride was closed for hours Saturday starting at 1:30 pm after a returning train bumped into a parked train in the loading area of the ride.

Guests were on both of the trains, and Cedar Point tells Fox 8 that four of the guests asked to be checked out by first aid teams. All four returned to the park later.

The ride reopened later in the evening and a spokesman for the park says it will be open on Sunday.