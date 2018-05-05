× Cedar Point’s new coaster has a bumpy opening day

SANDUSKY, Ohio – It’s opening weekend at Cedar Point, which also means opening weekend for the park’s new roller coaster, Steel Vengeance.

Unfortunately, the season got off to a bumpy ride for the coaster, as a returning train bumped into a parked train in the loading area of the ride.

Guests were on both of the trains, and Cedar Point tells Fox 8 that four of the guests asked to be checked out by first aid teams. All four returned to the park later.

The ride is closed as the park reviews the incident.

BREAKING – #SteelVengeance at Cedar Point currently down after a minor collision between two trains. According to early reports no one was hurt in the incident. More to come. — 808 Coaster Ridah (@808CoasterRidah) May 5, 2018

Steel Vengeance is gonna be down for a while…2 trains just bumped — Taylor Bybee (@coasterstudios) May 5, 2018

Here is the statement from Cedar Point:

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a Steel Vengeance train returning to the station lightly bumped a parked train in the loading station. There were guests on both trains. Four guests requested a review at the ride by the park’s First Aid team and went back into the park. All other guests left the ride and continued their visit. Steel Vengeance is currently closed while the incident is under review. There is no further information at this time.