Cedar Point is officially open for the season!

Posted 10:19 am, May 5, 2018

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Attention thrill seekers: Cedar Point is officially open for business!

It will cost you a little more to get into the park this season ($5), but there are ways to save.

The price of an adult ticket at the gate is now $72, but you can get discounted tickets on Cedar Point's website.

You can also check out the world premiere of Steel Vengeance this opening weekend. It's the tallest, fastest, hyper-hybrid coaster in the world. Riders get propelled over 200 feet, for over 5,700 feet, for two minutes and 30 seconds.

