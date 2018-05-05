Cedar Point is officially open for the season!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Attention thrill seekers: Cedar Point is officially open for business!

It will cost you a little more to get into the park this season ($5), but there are ways to save.

The price of an adult ticket at the gate is now $72, but you can get discounted tickets on Cedar Point's website.

You can also check out the world premiere of Steel Vengeance this opening weekend. It's the tallest, fastest, hyper-hybrid coaster in the world. Riders get propelled over 200 feet, for over 5,700 feet, for two minutes and 30 seconds.

Watch our own Kenny Crumpton test out Steel Vengeance!