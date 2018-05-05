Cavs look to take 3-0 over Raptors

Posted 8:59 pm, May 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:13PM, May 5, 2018

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball as C.J. Miles #0 of the Toronto Raptors defends in the second half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 3, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers took an early lead against the Toronto Raptors Saturday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Cavs spread the ball around with LeBron James and Kevin Love putting up 6 each. Cleveland leads 24-19 at the end of the first.

The Cavs are hoping to duplicate their success from Game 2. They won, 128-110, with James putting up 43 points and Love adding 31.

The Cavaliers leads the series 2-0. Game 4 is Monday in Cleveland. If necessary, Game 5 will be Wednesday in Toronto.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here