Cavs look to take 3-0 over Raptors

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers took an early lead against the Toronto Raptors Saturday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Cavs spread the ball around with LeBron James and Kevin Love putting up 6 each. Cleveland leads 24-19 at the end of the first.

The Cavs are hoping to duplicate their success from Game 2. They won, 128-110, with James putting up 43 points and Love adding 31.

The Cavaliers leads the series 2-0. Game 4 is Monday in Cleveland. If necessary, Game 5 will be Wednesday in Toronto.

