Friday afternoon’s gusty winds and locally severe thunderstorms caused some local damage in places, but the line was thin, fast-moving, and has moved out of Ohio.

For today: temperatures will be around 70-75 degrees; it will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant.

Here is a look at temperatures into early afternoon.

On Sunday: there is a pretty good chance there will be some clusters of showers or thunderstorms with a high of 69 degrees.

