Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keep your umbrellas handy today. The rain is expected to move out early this morning, but it will return later this afternoon.

Along with the rain, winds will be an issue today as a cold front blows into our area. The FOX 8 weather team is also tracking a chance of storms beginning at 1 p.m.

The wet weather is moving out in time for the weekend. If your plans include being out on Saturday- the forecast is calling for sunny conditions with temps around 65-70 degrees.

**More on the forecast here**