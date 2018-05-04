Severe thunderstorm watch for Northeast Ohio

​

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northeast Ohio until 7 p.m.

A wind advisory has been issued for most of the viewing area and is expected to remain in effect through 8 p.m. in some counties. The National Weather Service says scattered wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph at times this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat from afternoon storms.

A semi has reportedly blown over in the Toledo area due to the winds. Here is a photo courtesy of ODOT:

