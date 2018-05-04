× Sinkhole causes lane closure on I-90 in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A sinkhole has caused a lane closure on I-90 EB in Lorain County.

ODOT says the sinkhole, which is about 25 feet by 7 feet, is in the left passing lane of the interstate between SR 254 and 611.

It’s believed the sinkhole was caused by a water main break, but the exact cause is still being investigated.

The passing lane will remain closed for emergency pavement repairs. The right lane will remain open as work continues.

There is no time estimate as to when the lane will reopen.