Seen on TV: 5/4/18

Posted 5:09 am, May 4, 2018, by

Here are the web links for Friday, May 4, 2018:

  • Click here to sign up for FOX 8 golf outing
  • Click here for Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Saturday Night Swing Reverse Raffle
  • Click here for Facebook page for Twinsburg parents for trip updates
  • Click here for continuing coverage on canceled Washington, D.C. trip
  • Click here for edible bowls and plates
  • Click here for more on the book by the 98-year-old woman who lives at Menorah Park
  • Click here for a map of Lake Link Trail in the Cleveland Metroparks
  • Click here for more on the Black and Gold Derby Party
  • Click here for info on the memorial screening of “Sax Man”
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here for more on Celebrate FOX 8 Day
  • Click herefor more information on the fundraising efforts for the Lake Erie shipwreck excavation
  • Click here for Cleveland Browns 2018 schedule
  • Click here for more information on the Cleveland Metroparks’ Explore You Park campaign
  • Click here for FOX 8 investigation surrounding pet food
  • Click here for Aniya Memorial Fund
  • Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
  • Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
  • Click here for more on Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
  • Click here for city of Cleveland vehicle damage claims
  • Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
  • Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
  • Click here for information on St. Jude Dream Home 2018
  • Click here to check out “Hidden Gems” in Cleveland and to also submit your own idea
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
  • Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc