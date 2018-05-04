× More than 170 complaints received on Discovery Tours after class trips canceled

COLUMBUS–The Ohio Attorney General’s Office says more than 170 complaints have been generated concerning Discovery Tours, the company some schools are using for class trips.

Earlier this week, Mentor Public Schools announced the 8th-graders’ trip to Washington, D.C. had to be canceled at the last minute due to an issue with Discovery Tours.

“Like many schools and families, we are very concerned about what’s happening with Discovery Tours and we want answers. As we gather information, I want Ohioans to know that this is a priority for my office, and we will do everything we can to assist. We want to hear from Ohioans who have used this company,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

DeWine said between late Wednesday evening and Friday morning, the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received more than 170 complaints about Discovery Tours, primarily from parents who said they were concerned about canceled school trips after they had paid the company hundreds of dollars.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section is reaching out to potentially affected school districts and gathering information from consumers.

Affected consumers are encouraged to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Complaints may be filed online on the Ohio Attorney General’s website or by calling the Attorney General’s Help Center between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 800-282-0515.

The office also has created a special complaint form that schools and individuals may use; however, using the special form is not required, and those who have already filed complaints do not need to file again.

