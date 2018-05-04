Man breaks into home, helps himself to food and passes out; police say

RITTMAN-A scary discovery for a couple in Rittman who discovered a man passed out on their couch early Friday morning.

According to Rittman police, 36-year-old Eric Branham, climbed through an unlocked window to get inside the apartment overnight and fell asleep after eating some of their food and candy.

The residents woke up and found Branham around 6 a.m., ordered him out of the apartment and called police.

Authorities say Branham is currently on parole for a drug conviction. He was arrested without incident. During his arrest, officers found 2 knives and prescription medication in his possession.