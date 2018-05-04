Liberty Ford opens new location in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ohio -- Liberty Ford is celebrating its grand opening in Aurora.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held late Friday afternoon to mark the opening of the new location. Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin was in attendance, and others who attended also enjoyed food trucks and other entertainment.

Liberty Auto Group's President and CEO, Michael Herrick, said the new location will be good for returning customers since it's not far from the old location in Solon. He added that it's not just about selling cars.

"Our job is not just to sell cars and service charges. Our job is to provide jobs. Our job is to take care of the communities we're in and we take that very seriously," Herrick said. "The most amazing thing about the city of Aurora is working with the city government and all of the residents. We work in a lot of communities and these people have really embraced us with open arms. It has been incredible."