LeBronto? Toronto given a new name after the Cavs' Game 2 victory

TORONTO- The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are both two wins away from meeting in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 74 points and 19 rebounds as the Cavs whipped the Raptors, 128-110 to take a two-games-to-none lead in the conference semifinals.

James delivered the first 40-point, 14-assist game in NBA playoff history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He added eight rebounds, narrowly missing his second straight triple-double, and connected on 19 of 28 attempts in a performance so dominant that the beleaguered Raptors’ city was being called “LeBronto” by the time the night was over.

Gooooood morning from Toronto. I mean, Lebronto pic.twitter.com/6oOZwtryA4 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) May 4, 2018

LeBronto forever more — Scott Reid (@pngtiger) May 4, 2018

Love finished with 31 points, grabbed 11 boards and helped the Cavs outscore the Raptors 37-24 in the third quarter to erase a two-point halftime deficit.

J.R. Smith scored six of his 15 points during an 18-5 spurt to start the second half. Toronto never recovered and now heads to Cleveland.

Game 3 is Saturday at the Q at 8:30 p.m.