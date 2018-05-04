LeBronto? Toronto given a new name after the Cavs’ Game 2 victory

Posted 7:58 am, May 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:09AM, May 4, 2018

TORONTO, ON - MAY 03: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a shot in the second half of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 3, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

TORONTO- The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are both two wins away from meeting in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 74 points and 19 rebounds as the Cavs whipped the Raptors, 128-110 to take a two-games-to-none lead in the conference semifinals.

James delivered the first 40-point, 14-assist game in NBA playoff history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He added eight rebounds, narrowly missing his second straight triple-double, and connected on 19 of 28 attempts in a performance so dominant that the beleaguered Raptors’ city was being called “LeBronto” by the time the night was over.

Love finished with 31 points, grabbed 11 boards and helped the Cavs outscore the Raptors 37-24 in the third quarter to erase a two-point halftime deficit.

J.R. Smith scored six of his 15 points during an 18-5 spurt to start the second half. Toronto never recovered and now heads to Cleveland.

Game 3 is Saturday at the Q at 8:30 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

Related stories