Kent State University to dedicate May 4 site as National Historic Landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT- A special ceremony will take place later today remembering the 4 students who were killed at Kent State University back in 1970.

On May 4, 1970, The National Guard attempted to disperse an anti-war demonstrations. They used tear gas, which some protesters threw back at the soldiers. Eventually, the National Guard opened fire. There were 67 shots in 13 seconds, killing four and wounding nine others.

As part of the 48th annual May 4 Commemoration, Kent State will dedicate the site with a plaque, officially recognizing it as a National Historic Landmark.

Later this evening, veteran-journalist Dan Rather is also expected to speak on campus.