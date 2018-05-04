Discovery Tours responds to Hudson City Schools: ‘All future trips are cancelled’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Ohio -- Hudson City Schools provided an update to parents Friday concerning school field trips through Discovery Tours.

The district received a response from the company late Friday afternoon. It said:

We regret to inform you that Discovery Tours Inc. has suspended its operations, effective immediately. All future trips are cancelled. Further information will be provided when available.

Several local school districts have been trying to figure out field trip plans after Discovery Tours abruptly canceled the Washington, D.C. field trip for hundreds of Mentor 8th-graders.

Mentor Public Schools received the news about the canceled trip the night before they were set to leave.

Hudson City Schools is one of many affected local school districts.

Here is the entire email sent to parents Friday evening:

"Dear Parents, On Wednesday, we shared with you our concerns about our upcoming Hudson Middle School and East Woods field trips that were booked through Discovery Tours. Late this afternoon, we received this brief message from Discovery Tours stating: We regret to inform you that Discovery Tours Inc. has suspended its operations, effective immediately. All future trips are cancelled. Further information will be provided when available. To guard against our students missing these unique opportunities, we have been working diligently with Traveling Classrooms to replicate the field trips for our eighth grade and fifth grade students. Pending Board of Education approval, the Washington, D.C. trip for eighth grade students will still occur with the same itinerary and experiences that were previously planned. We are in the final stages of confirming the plans for the fifth grade trip to Greenfield Village and the Henry Ford Museum. There will be no additional cost to parents, except for the optional spending money that was originally communicated. Once all of the details are finalized, we will be in direct communication with you. We have also been in contact with legal counsel and the Summit County Prosecutor's Office about how best to proceed with any legal claims or recourse. It is a priority to us that our students have access to these exciting and memorable learning experiences. We sincerely appreciate your patience and support."

