Cleveland police investigate deadly single car crash

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a deadly crash on the city's east side.

It happened after 8 a.m. Friday at E. 82 and Kinsman.

Police tell FOX 8 one person was killed in the single vehicle crash that resulted in the car getting wrapped around a telephone pole.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

