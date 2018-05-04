British schools are replacing analog clocks because students can’t read them

Most of us learned to tell time using an analog clock.

But some schools in the U.K. are removing the old school clocks from test rooms because students are having a hard time reading them.

According to the London Telegraph,  students are being raised on digital clocks and can’t figure out what time it is on the analog clock, causing them to stress about the time running out during tests.

“The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations,” Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary of the U.K.’s Association of School and College Leaders, told The Telegraph.

