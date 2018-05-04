× Alert issued for missing elderly man in Logan County

LOGAN- A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for a 79-year-old man out of Logan County.

Richard Zwayer has been missing since Thursday May 3 at 6:00 p.m. He left his residence on County Road in Zanesville and hasn’t returned.

Zwayer is 6- feet tall, weighs 190 lbs., and has gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Zwayer suffers from dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and is a diabetic.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2016 Toyota Camry with OH plate number GTN3249.

Please call police if you see Richard Zwayer or his vehicle.