CLEVELAND-Two people suffered smoke inhalation after an early morning fire in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the call of smoke and flames pouring from an apartment building in the 9100 of Wade Park Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes. The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

Wade Park is currently closed from E.88th to E. 92nd.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.