Some people can’t believe these ‘extreme cut out’ jeans

Ripped jeans are being taken to a whole new level. Los Angeles-based denim company Carmar debuted 'extreme cut out' jeans.

The large cut-outs are on the front and the back of the pants and there's a zipper in the front.

They cost $168 and it looks like a lot of people want them, because they are already sold out, according to the website.

They are taking waiting list requests by email.

In a post on Instagram, the company says the pants are for "those who dare to bare." As you can imagine, there are a lot of interesting comments. Here are a few:

"Anyone could make these for free with their old pair of favorite jeans.."

"These pants have to be a joke."

"Can't I just go to Goodwill and buy a pair of old jeans for $5 and do the same thing?"

"You’ve got to be kidding me. Make them yourself people...."

