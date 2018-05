× One shot, one in custody in Nashville mall shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– One person was shot and another is in custody after a shooting at a Nashville mall, police said.

It happened at Opry Mills Mall. Nashville Metro police said there is no additional imminent threat and the mall is being swept as a precaution.

CNN affiliate WSMV reported four people were shot.

Nashville Fire Department tweeted that one patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Our personnel is on scene at Opry Mills Mall. One patient transported to Vanderbilt in Critical Condition. pic.twitter.com/kPHyK2sU11 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018