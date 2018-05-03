× Queen of Hearts put on hold as Attorney General ‘looks into’ game

CLEVELAND — After much excitement surrounding a new Queen of Hearts drawing at the Grayton Road Tavern, FOX 8 has learned that the game is now on hold.

The tavern had already started selling tickets for the first drawing, which was set for next Wednesday. Now, they say a Cuyahoga County Prosecutor has requested that the Attorney General “look into the game.”

The jackpot was set to start at $550,361.

Last time around, the contest went on for 50 weeks with the jackpot reaching $5.5 million before someone selected the number hiding the queen.

We’re continuing to follow this story. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest as more information becomes available.

More stories on the Queen of Hearts drawing here