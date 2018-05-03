Ohio honoring fallen Cleveland officer in memorial motorcade today

OHIO — The state of Ohio will honor Cleveland police Officer David Fahey today during a Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony.

It will start with a motorcade in Columbus at 10 a.m. before heading to a training academy in London.

Attorney General Mike DeWine is expected to lead the ceremony.

Fahey, 39, was responding to a crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland on Jan. 24, 2017. He was directing traffic when he was hit by a car and died of his injuries.

The driver, Israel Alvarez, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, DUI, failing to stop after an accident, and drug possession.

Police say Alvarez was high on cocaine at the time of the crash and say they found cocaine in his car.

Alvarez waived his right to a speedy trial. It was scheduled to begin on Feb. 14, 2018 but has been pushed back to May 21, 2018.

Fahey will be one of four officers honored Thursday.

