Mother sentenced for beating 4-year-old son to death with broomstick

BROOKLYN, New York — A Brooklyn woman was sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection with the beating death of her 4-year-old son.

Last month, Zarah Coombs, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, PIX11 reported.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Coombs to 17 years in prison and five years post-release supervision.

Police were called to Coombs’ apartment back in January of 2017 for reports of an unconscious child.

Police said Coombs beat her 4-year-old son Zamair with a broomstick and left him to die.

In court Wednesday, the District Attorney released new details in the case, PIX11 reported. D.A. Eric Gonzalez said the boy asked his mother for something to eat. When she refused, he went to the refrigerator to get something to eat and accidentally dropped an egg on the floor. That’s when she got angry, grabbed a broomstick and beat her son until he lost consciousness. Investigators say Coombs then placed her son in a large plastic container filled with water, and left him there while she went to breastfeed her newborn.

Police said her boyfriend came home, found the boy unresponsive, and called 911.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

According to PIX11, the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be more than 30 blunt impact injuries to his head.

According to News 12, Coombs has three other children and worked as a day care worker in the past.