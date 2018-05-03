Mayfield Heights Middle School prepares for trip despite problems with tour company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As students at Mayfield Heights Middle school prepare for their upcoming trip, their principal sent a letter to parents Thursday assuring them that the trip is moving forward.

In less than two weeks, eighth graders will head to New York and seventh graders will go to Chicago.

However, in the letter the principal states the company handling the Chicago trip is Discovery Tours, the same company that canceled the trip for hundreds of Mentor kids earlier this week.

“I feel bad for the 7th graders that they might not have the same experience that I had in 7th grade,” said Fennell Henderson, an 8th grader.

The principal goes on to say he has been in contact with the vendors for every event on the Chicago itinerary in order to find out what has been paid for and what has not been paid for by the tour company.

“At this time, we are working under the assumption that the tour company will not be making any further payments. However, the Mayfield City School District is working to find a way to cover the remaining costs,” added the principal.

This comes the same day that 500 students in the Mentor school district were treated to the Cavs-Raptors Game two watch party at the Q.

The Cavs paid for their transportation, shirts, and even food.

Consolation for hundreds of students who were told Tuesday by Discovery Tours that there was a problem with the hotel rooms for their Washington D.C. trip and they had to cancel the whole thing.