Mansfield police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fatal-shooting suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man.

Police say it happened just before 2:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Bowman Street.

Several people called 911, reporting that a man was shot. Officers arrived to find Nolan Lovett laying in the front yard. He had been shot in the chest, police said.

Lovett was rushed to Ohio Health Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Lovett after an argument. The unidentified suspect then ran from the scene and remains at large. Police say he’s armed and dangerous after finding several guns at the scene.

Further details about the suspect were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective William Bushong at (419) 755-9432 or Lieutenant Rob Skropits at (419) 755-9755.