Man throws microwave at girlfriend, then tells police he is a famous comedian

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- The Fox 8 I-Team obtained Sandusky police body camera video showing a 23-year-old man wanted for domestic violence, trying to mislead officers about his identity.

“Who are you,” an officer can be heard asking Donald Dudley.

“My name is Tracy Morgan,” Dudley responded. When asked his name a second time, he gave the same answer.

Officers arrested Dudley Saturday, telling him he still had pepper spray on his face, and that they knew his real name.

The mother of his two children told police he had assaulted her earlier, and that he even threw a microwave at her head. So, she sprayed him with pepper spray.

The woman had a bruise on her forehead. She also told police Dudley punched her.

Dudley was arrested on several charges including domestic violence.

He is still in the Erie County Jail and is expected back in court soon.