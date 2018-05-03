Man pleads guilty in 6-vehicle chain reaction crash that killed 6-year-old

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man accused of causing a chain reaction crash that killed a six-year-old girl has pleaded guilty in the case.

Donald Buchs, 24, of Elyria, was originally arrested on charges including of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after the January 2017 crash. Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, three counts of vehicular assault and two counts of driving under the influence.

He’ll be sentenced July 11.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of state Route 57 and Cleveland Street. The little girl, Alia Bailey, and her mother, Nancy Burnett, were in a 2015 Ford Explorer, stopped at a red light on state Route 57 at the time. Three other vehicles were stopped in the intersection waiting on the red light.

Buchs, who was driving a Ford F150, failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and hit Burnett’s car and another car, causing a chain reaction crash.

Alia was taken to the hospital but later died.

