Lily Rose Lee talks love, courage and helping others five years after gaining freedom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Known to most as Michelle Knight, her story captivated Cleveland and the world.

Now, five years later, Lily Rose Lee's life is full of success, adventure and love.

"The most happiness in my life is my sweetheart, being married and being able to find love is the most precious thing in my life because I was always told that I wouldn't find love," Lee said.

Lee got married in May 2015. During her time in captivity, she would dream about her wedding and that helped her get through it.

"I dreamt every day of finding my special someone and living the life I always wanted to live. And one thing I did in the house, I drew a picture of my wedding dress. And I actually had that come to life. So the dress that I drew in the house is the dress that I wore down the aisle," she told FOX 8's Tracy McCool.

She's now a married woman, a business woman and an author. Her new book, "Life After Darkness, is bringing inspiration to her supporters and those who are struggling.

"I really, seriously hope that the millions of women and children out there who asked me, how did I cope, how did I do this? I hope they get the same courage and strength and hope to never give up, and always remember no matter what anybody says, no matter what anybody does to you, always remember they have the key to follow their own dreams," Lee said.

"They've got to realize we are always going to have fears, we are always going to have problems, but we don't have to let our fears and everyday problems control how we live our life."

Lee is also combining two of her passions, coffee and art, to support her foundation. Lily's Ray of Hope teamed up with 3-19 Coffee. For every tin purchase displaying her artwork, $10 will go towards the cause.

"My foundation is another one of my pure joys because I love helping women and children, and women of domestic violence, and human trafficking. And I like to raise awareness on all those topics," Lee said.

She still enjoys music. In 2015, she worked with producer Aaron "D-Boyy" Dissell on her song, "Survivor." The music video was created at FOX 8.

"Now I can simply say I know where I'm going, I know who I am and I love myself. And I'm going to do tremendous and amazing things each and every day. I'm going to fight for the cause, I'mm going to bring home to million of women and children out there."

Continuing coverage of this story here