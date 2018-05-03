I-Team: Traffic controller faces gunman in case of road rage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video of a Cleveland traffic controller telling police how a driver pulled a gun on him at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

It happened Monday evening outside baggage claim.

Traffic controller Matthew Shaw said he simply asked a driver to move up, yet the driver taunted him and showed a gun.

Shaw said, “I said, ‘Just move on up. He said you (expletive) wanna-be cop.’ He said, ‘Where's your gun at?’”

Shaw added, “And he leaned out the window with the gun. Turned around.

And I'm like, ‘What the (pause)? So I said on the radio, ‘This guy's got a gun. Pulled the gun out.’”

That driver then sped off. Cleveland traffic controllers don’t carry guns.

Shaw told police, “He asked me where my gun was at? He said, You're not even a real cop. Where's your gun at?’”

Cleveland police tried to find that driver. No luck.

Now police are doing follow-up investigating with federal agents.

Shortly after the encounter, Shaw looked back on what happened. He said, “I just saw the barrel. Looking down the barrel. I don't know why he got an attitude. I don’t know what was wrong with him."

The officer taking the report asked Shaw if he’s “feeling OK now?” Shaw answered, "Yeah, I'm getting there."