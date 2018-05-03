Fox Recipe Box: Banana Pudding

CLEVELAND, Oh — Chef Ken Hatfield from Hatfield’s Goode Grub loves family recipes! He honors his 96 year old great grandmother with his ‘banana puddin’ recipe. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learned the secret to a ‘Southern’ banana pudding recipe.

Click here to learn more about Hatfield’s Goode Grub.

Banana Pudding

4- 8 oz packages of cream cheese

3 cans sweetened condensed milk

4 packages (5 oz) vanilla pudding

10 cups cold milk

2 Tblspns vanilla

1 large whipped cream

2 1/2 boxes Nilla Wagers

14 bananas

Ken shows how to make the recipe in the video posted above.