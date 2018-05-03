Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Until the cold front actually crosses through the area on Friday afternoon, scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible, but at this stage, most of the activity will not be as organized as it was on Thursday morning.

The front is due to come through Friday producing some rain through mid-afternoon, followed by partial clearing deep into the evening hours. This will lead to a dry weekend. Although still near-normal, cooler temperatures will funnel in behind the front. Highs will remain in the 60s with warmer readings expected south.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: