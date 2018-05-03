Dan Gilbert sends message to Mentor students after inviting them to Cavs watch party
CLEVELAND– Dan Gilbert tweeted a message to Mentor students after inviting them to the Cavs watch party Thursday night.
The Cavs surprised hundreds of students with an offer to be special guests at the Q after they learned their trip to Washington, D.C. was canceled at the last minute due to an issue with the tour company.
The team provided everything for the kids: transportation, T-shirts, rally towels, entertainment, and a food voucher for every 8th-grade student and staff chaperones in Mentor Public Schools.
Gilbert tweeted, “Hope all you Mentor Public School kids are having a great time tonight at The Q Arena Watch Party. Sorry to hear about your D.C. trip, but hopefully we can get a win tonight to boost those spirits. Send positive energy North to the Cavs so we come back to CLE up 2-0!