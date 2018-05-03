Corrections officer punished for bringing gun into jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer punished for bringing a gun into the jail, and there could be criminal charges forthcoming as well.

Records show Lakresha Tharps was recently suspended 20 days without pay. A disciplinary letter shows she had a gun in her purse inside the Justice Center.

The letter says “during a random locker inspection you notified a Sheriff’s Deputy that you had forgotten to remove your concealed weapon from your purse prior to entering the Justice Center Complex.”

Investigators say Tharps told them she had a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon, but they checked and found that “license is suspended.”

Multiple sources tell the I TEAM the matter has also been referred to a grand jury for possible criminal charges. No charges have been filed yet.

The letter outlining internal discipline also says, “The Sheriff’s Department is the caretaker of the public’s safety and is dedicated to maintaining the trust and respect of those served…”