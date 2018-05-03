Cooking With Tortillas!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nutty Olive Quesadillas

6 (6 inch) corn or flour tortillas

1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

2/3 c. crumbled feta

1/4 c. chopped walnuts

1/4 c. chopped pitted ripe olives

1/2 t. dried oregano

1 T. olive oil

salsa

Soften tortillas by wrapping in foil and heating in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes. Combine cheeses with nuts, olives and oregano. Spoon mixture onto half of the tortillas and fold in half, securing with toothpicks. heat oil in skillet and cook quesadillas, about 4 minutes per side. Cut in half to serve.

Cinnamon and Lime Chicken Fajitas

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

salt and pepper to taste

2 large potatoes, chopped

1/4 cup canola oil

1 large Spanish onion, chopped

1 large clove garlic, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon chopped jalapeno peppers

1 lime, juiced

12 (6 inch) corn tortillas

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a medium baking dish. Season chicken with cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Arrange in the prepared baking dish, and bake 30 minutes in the oven, until no longer pink and juices run clear. Cool and shred. Arrange potatoes in a separate medium baking dish. Coat with about 1/2 the oil, and season with salt. Bake 30 to 40 minutes in the oven, until tender.

Heat remaining oil in a medium skillet over medium heat, and sauté onion and garlic until tender. Mix in shredded chicken, jalapeno, and lime juice. Cook until heated through. In a separate medium skillet over medium low heat, warm tortillas a few at a time until soft. Fill with potatoes and the chicken mixture to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Two Cheese Quesadillas

4 flour tortillas (8-inch)

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

1 c. shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 c. minced sweet pepper, any color or a mix

1/2 c. minced sweet onion

1/2 c. toasted pumpkinseeds

1 T. cilantro, chopped or parsley

Place tortillas on work surface and divide all ingredients among them. Fold each tortilla in half and secure with toothpicks. Heat in a lightly oiled skillet until toasted and cheese has melted. Cut into wedges and serve with salsa and sour cream, if desired. Serves 2-4.

Picadillo Tacos

1/2 c. raisins

1/4 c. tequila

1/2 lb. bulk pork or turkey sausage

1/2 lb. lean ground beef or turkey

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves minced garlic

1 can ( 14 oz.) diced tomatoes

1 ( 4oz.) can diced green chilies

2 T. sugar

1 t. each cinnamon and cumin

dash of ground cloves

12 ( 7-inch) flour tortillas

shredded lettuce and toasted pumpkinseeds, optional

Heat raisins and tequila together and let stand 5 minutes. Sauté together meat, onion and garlic until cooked. Drain off fat and add raisin mixture, tomatoes, chilies and seasonings and simmer 30 minutes, until thickened. Serve rolled in warm tortillas on bed of lettuce with seeds on top. Makes 12, serves 6.

Mini Texas Style Burritos

1 lb. top round steak, cut in 2 x 1/4 inch strips

1 T. oil

1/3 c. mild picante sauce or salsa

3 T. barbecue sauce

10 (6 inch) flour tortillas

1 medium onion, chopped

sour cream, optional

additional picante sauce or salsa. optional

Sauté meat in oil until browned. Drain off fat, add sauces and cook, covered of low heat for 3 minutes. Cut tortillas in half. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoonful onto each tortilla half and top with onion. Roll up jellyroll fashion and keep warm until ready to serve. Tope with additional salsa and sour cream if desired. Makes 20. A nice appetizer.