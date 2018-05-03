× Cleveland to announce ‘family-friendly’ dirt bike events

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland will announce a series of “family-friendly” events for dirt bike riders.

Director of public works Michael Cox will join Greater Cleveland Sports Commission CEO David Gilbert for the news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the city, the dirt bike events will be held at the Municipal Lot this summer and are part of Mayor Frank Jackson’s plan to create alternatives to street riding.

In November, city leaders started considering the Muni Lot as a temporary solution as they seek a location to build a permanent track. The track is expected to cost $2 million.

Groups of riders on dirt bikes and ATVs have taken over city streets several times in recent years. Last May, a 12-year-old on a dirt bike hit an 8-year-old in Kerruish Park in Cleveland, leaving the boy with a broken arm and a broken leg.

