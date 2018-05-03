Cleveland Heights paintball battle damages cars, alarms residents

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– A paintball battle in Cleveland Heights startled residents and damaged cars.

Suspects in at least three cars in the area of Bainbridge and South Taylor roads were shooting paintballs at each other, police said. It happened on April 26 at about 5 p.m.

A witness told police one suspect was hanging out a car sunroof, pretending to shoot people with the paintball gun. Two cars were damaged and some residents believed the group was using real guns, according to the police report.

Officers pulled over one of the cars involved. In addition to two men inside, police found a paintball gun, paintball mask and extra paintballs.

Both men were arrested. The driver was cited for not having a valid license, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving under a suspended license.

A suspect told officers he saw something about the paintball battle in Cleveland Heights on social media.

Paintball wars have popped up in cities across the county. In Milwaukee, there were 65 paintball incidents in four days. Atlanta had more than 200 paintball shootings in a week.

Authorities are blaming the trend on Atlanta native and rapper 21 Savage, who called for “guns down, paintballs up” to try to cut down on gun violence. According to CBS News, the movement is linked to two deaths, including a 3-year-old boy. 21 Savage paid for the child’s funeral.