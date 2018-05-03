Boy, 10, in critical condition after being shot in face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are trying to figure out who fired nearly two dozen shots into an east side home hitting a 10-year-old boy in the face.

The boy, who has not been identified, was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. Police said he was in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on E. 93rd St. near Edmonton Ave.

Police said the boy was in an upstairs bedroom when a shot was fired through a window hitting him in the face.

There were three other children in the home at the time of the shooting. None of them was injured, police said.

Police said at least two other houses in the area were shot up overnight.

A woman was hit in the face during a shooting on E. 93rd St. near Wade Park Ave. around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police sources told the Fox 8 I-Team. Information on the other shooting was not immediately available.

Police told Fox 8 News the shootings are "most likely" connected.

