Authorities: 3 arrests saved 1,500 lives after fentanyl pills were stamped to look like Oxycodone

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Three people from Summit County face charges after being caught with 1,500 fentanyl pills stamped to look like Oxycodone.

Gerald Bowerman, 36, of Cuyahoga Falls; Emmett Nelson, 34, of Akron; and Cortney Williams, of Cuyahoga Falls, each face one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl.

“This case is another stark reminder that drugs bought on the street don’t come with a verified list of ingredients and people have no idea what they are putting into their body,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said in a press release. “Those who make the mistake of trying these drugs can be making the last mistake of their lives. These arrests helped save at least 1,500 lives.”

The three suspects on April 17 traveled from 789 Upson Street in Akron to a home at 1523 S. Chapel Street in Louisville, then back to Akron. Bowerman carried a package with him as he entered the Akron home, according to court documents.

All three were detailed later that day. Williams was in possession of 260 pills, along with a drug ledger that contained the amount of pills Williams was selling and delivering. Agents and officers found approximately 1,000 pills on the kitchen counter next to an empty U.S. postal package.

Nelson said the package they picked up in Louisiville was supposed to contain 1,500 pills, and was in the process of counting the pills when law enforcement entered the home.

The suspect will appear in court later this week.