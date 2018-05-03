Arms up thrill seekers: The Steel Vengeance ‘world premiere weekend’ begins Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY- It is finally here, the world premiere weekend of Cedar Point's record breaker coaster, Steel Vengeance.

Steel Vengeance is the tallest, fastest, hyper-hybrid roller coaster in the world. The coaster propels you over 200 feet above the prairie, for over 5,700 feet, for total ride time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

If you want to pass on taking the plunge on the Steel Vengeance, there are many other rides and attractions to check out for Opening Weekend, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

It will cost you $5 more to get into the park this season. Cedar Point raised its ticket prices for the 2018 season, but there are ways to save.

The cost of a regular adult ticket at the gate is now $72. You can get discounted tickets on Cedar Point's website. The park is offering a preseason deal: 'Everyone Pays Kids' Price,' where you pay $45.

**Check out that deal and others, here**

Less than 48 hours until we open for Steel Vengeance World Premiere Weekend! #CedarPoint #SteelVengeance #CPLikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/xBdOiOO4O3 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 3, 2018