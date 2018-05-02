Weather outlook: A couple rounds of showers, thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are heading our way. The first round will be in the early morning hours of Thursday; the second round will come in around 10 a.m.

Then, there could be some breaks in the clouds; if that happens, it might push our temperatures close to 80.

Here is a look at temperatures into early Thursday morning:

The front is due to come through Friday which will then lend way to a dry weekend. Although still near-normal, cooler temperatures will funnel in behind the front. Highs will remain in the 60s with warmer readings expected south.

