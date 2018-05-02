× Two day cares lose licenses for not reporting abuse in case of murdered 4-year-old

CLEVELAND– The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is taking away the licenses of two Euclid day cares in the wake of the investigation into the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day Garrett.

Aniya attended Harbor Crest Childcare Academy and Get Ready Set Grow Childcare Center. The state cited the businesses for not reporting signs of abuse or neglect before she was murdered.

A spokesperson for the state agency overseeing day cares said certified letters were sent to both day cares involved in this matter.

The child’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend are facing charges for the murder. The case made headlines in recent weeks for slipping through the cracks of the government system to protect kids.

Cuyahoga County leaders have an outside panel reviewing how child welfare workers handled the case. Aniya’s father and others said they had reported suspected abuse, yet the child was not taken out of the home where she lived.

