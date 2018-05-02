Show Info: May 2, 2018
Northfield Fireplace
Gear up for grilling season!
63 E. Aurora Rd.
Northfield, OH
www.northfieldfireplace.com
North Union Farmer’s Market
It’s officially farmer’s market season in Northeast Ohio!
http://www.northunionfarmersmarket.org/
Paris Room Bistro
We’re mixing up a taste of spring thanks to Cody Linck from Paris Room Bistro!
N. Franklin St.,
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
www.parisroombistro.com
The Clothing Loft
Save a little dough and dress your best this spring!
1917 Cooper Foster Park Rd.
Amherst, OH 44001
440-282-9500
https://www.theclothingloft.net/
New Day Cleveland Viewer
Tom Radu left the comfort of his home kitchen to cook in ours!
North Pointe Ballet
They are on a mission to make classical ballet accessible to everyone!
Peter Pan
May 4 – 6, 2018
Lorain Palace Theatre
https://northpointeballet.org
Colossal Cupcakes
We’re taking a two minute time out for dessert!
www.colossalcupcakes.com